Former team VP of Strategic Marketing gives insight on next steps once new ownership arrives

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — As we get closer to the sale of the Washington Commanders franchise, the questions will start to move towards the steps following the sale.

Sports reporter Jake Rohm went 1-on-1 with former Washington Vice President of Strategic Marketing George Perry, as he gives insight, from the marketing side of things, on what the next steps will be once new ownership takes over.