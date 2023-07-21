WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — As the Washington Commanders enter a new era, billionaire Josh Harris is at at the helm of the new ownership group.

He’s a Chevy Chase, Md. native who fans hope will have a big impact in D.C. as he has a history of giving back to the communities he’s a part of.

His net worth is $6.6 billion but he has a strong track record of philanthropy, helping nonprofits where he owns teams both in Pennsylvania and New Jersey.

The District is welcoming the new Commanders owner with open arms and Harris said he is happy to be back in the area.

“As a kid who grew up in Chevy Chase, Maryland I have been a fan of this team as long as I can remember,” he said.

While football may be important, the billionaire has given back a lot along with his wife Marjorie through Harris Philanthropies, which the couple founded in 2014.

As the managing partner of the Philadelphia 76ers and New Jersey Devils, millions of dollars have been spent in those communities to help nonprofits and youth programs.

Now that he owns the Commanders, could we see some of that philanthropic impact in the D.C. area?

“I feel a tremendous sense of responsibility to this city to win championships, to create a positive impact on the community and create great experiences and memories,” Harris said.

As owner of the 76ers, Harris cut ticket prices in his first year and attendance rose 15%.

It’s still early to assume what specific changes Harris will make for the Commanders, but what he has made clear, is the fan experience is one of his top priorities.

“We gotta get the team ready to win football games. We gotta get out in the community and start to pay it forward,” Harris said.

Though Harris isn’t the only one with local ties.

Others in his ownership group include Mitchell Rales, who lives in Maryland and Magic Johnson, who has businesses headquartered in the state as well. All have pledged to be very involved in the community.