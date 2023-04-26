WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — When the NFL Draft gets underway Thursday, you are going to see teams implement all difference kinds of strategies in order to fill their needs.

What you can almost guarantee is most years you won’t see a running back taken in the first round. The league just doesn’t value the position as highly as it used to.

“I wouldn’t put too much weight into what people think about valuing that spot”, Commanders general manager Martin Mayhew said. “What is his value to you? What’s his value to our organization, to our football team? That’s where that comes into play.”

For example, a guy like Texas running Bijan Robinson is projected to be selected in the first round, but over the last five years, only seven running backs have been taken in the first round of the NFL draft.