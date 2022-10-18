ASHBURN, V.a. (DC News Now) – Washington Commanders’ cornerback William Jackson III claims he never said anything about wanting to be traded.

“I never said that, I never said I want out,” Jackson III confirms to reporters.

Last Thursday, the NFL Network reported that William Jackson III wanted a “fresh start” and requested a trade.

The report came out at 11 am, ahead of the Commanders’ Thursday night road game against the Chicago Bears. Jackson III was listed as inactive, citing a back injury, and he did not travel with the team.

It was a quick turnaround game for the Commanders, as they were coming off a loss at FedEx Field to the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, in which Jackson III was pulled during the game.

When head coach Ron Rivera was asked that following Monday about whether Jackson III was pulled for injury or performance, he had this to say:

“Well, we pulled him and we will leave it at that.”

However, Jackson III denies he spoke to anyone in the media about wanting to be traded. Jackson III also told reporters that he currently has a nerve issue in his back and hopes to get back on the field soon.

“I love my teammates, I love being around the guys,” Jackson told reporters on Tuesday. “You know, people are going to write what they want to write and I just sit back and do my job…..it is what it is.”