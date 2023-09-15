ASHBURN, Va. (DC News Now) — Number 99 is back! The Washington Commanders officially cleared defensive end Chase Young Friday and will be active against the Denver Broncos Sunday. Young was out against the Arizona Cardinals last week dealing with a stinger injury. Going into Week 2, Young said he feels blessed and is ready to rock.

“[I’m] just trying to be the best Chase I can be, and that’s just doing my job and just trying to do my best to contribute … I’m feeling good. [It’s] time to play” Young said during his press conference Friday.

Head coach Ron Rivera said the team will need to be smart the way it uses Young against the Broncos this weekend.

“Obviously, we have to be smart because it is his first introduction to full contact, full speed contact, other than what he had in practice this week. He had a very good week. The young man has worked his tail off and I think he’s done the things that they’ve needed to see. That’s the real big positive for us going forward” Rivera said during his press conference Friday.

Commanders defensive line coach Jeff Zgonina spoke to the media as well Friday and is excited about what Washington is getting back with Young back on the field.

“[Before his stinger injury] his explosiveness was back. He wasn’t thinking about anything. He was just playing. It was smooth. You know, he was the Chase of old … anytime you get a good football player to play for you and help the team win games, you get excited” Zgonina said.

In other Commanders news, rookie defensive back Quan Martin was ruled out against the Broncos with a concussion. Washington kicks off its Week 2 matchup in Denver at 4:25 p.m.