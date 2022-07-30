ASHBURN, Va (DC News Now) — Day 3 of training camp fir the Washington Commanders took place on Friday, with plenty of storylines to still talk about!

On the defensive side of the ball, all eyes are on Chase Young and when he can return to the field healthy. Young missed the back half of the 2021 season after tearing his ACL against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in mid-November.

Initially, it was said that Young had a chance to play week one, but that was eventually ruled out by head coach Ron Rivera. At Friday’s practice, Rivera was asked if Young would be put on the PUP list or IR, and the coach officially cleared up the situation.

“He will not play not play the first game,” said Rivera. “I will put it that way. I’m not going to say he will start on PUP. He will not be ready for the first game. It’s unfortunate, but, you know, it was a serious injury. He’s on time as far as where the doctors think he should be. As he gets better and better, we can update you. But, right now, he is right where he needs to be.”

Later on during his press conference, Rivera was asked if there a timeline for Young’s return, in which Rivera responded in a frustrated way.

“You guys want me to give a number, I can’t give you a number,” said Rivera. “I don’t want to put pressure on the young man to try and hit a number that I can’t give you. I mean, it’s frustrating for me to get asked everyday the same question, and I try to give you the same answer.”

Obviously, everyone wants Chase Young back on the field, wreaking havoc in the opposing team’s backfield. However, the fans will have to wait a little longer before seeing the third year pass rusher do that again.

On the offensive side of the ball, wide receiver Curtis Samuel is looking to make an impact this season.

Last year, Samuel was a huge pickup for the Commanders, looking to be a huge compliment to Terry McLaurin. However, Samuel couldn’t shake off the injuries, and was sidelined for a majority of the season.

Now, Samuel is coming into his sixth season in the league, and is excited and hopeful to produce for Washington.

“I feel good,” said Samuel. “I feel fast. I’m flying around out there, and I’m able to do stuff that I use to do, so I’m excited about that. Just make things happen, help the offense be dynamic, create big plays, score touchdowns, and most importantly just be available.”

The last time Curtis Samuel played an entire season was back in 2020 with the Panthers, where the wideout had 77 receptions for 851 receiving yards and three receiving touchdowns. Samuel was also a menace on the ground, rushing for 200 yards and two touchdowns on the ground.

The Commanders will continue training camp practice on Saturday before having the day off on Sunday.