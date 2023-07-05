WASHINGTON (DC News Now) -With the 8th overall pick in the 2023 NHL Draft, the Washington Capitals selected Ryan Leonard.

The 18-year-old Massachusetts native most recently played right wing on the USA Hockey’s National Team Development program. This is the first time in franchise history that the Caps selected a player in the draft from the USA Hockey’s NTDP team.

During the Capitals’ development camp, Brandy Flores went one-on-one with Leonard and talked about why Washington was one of Leonard’s “dream spots”.