ARLINGTON, Va (DC News Now) – During the Washington Capitals development camp, young draftees and free agents were invited to showcase their skills and hopefully earn a spot on as a member of the Capitals.

One of those free agents is Ashburn, Virginia native Ryan Leibold. Leibold, grew up cheering on the Capitals and was apart of the team’s youth development camp as a kid.

Brandy Flores caught up with Leibold and talked about playing hockey while growing up in Virginia and how he hopes to stand out at development camp.