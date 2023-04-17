ARLINGTON, Va. – The Washington Capitals and assistant coaches Kevin McCarthy and Blaine Forsythe have agreed to part ways, senior vice president and general manager Brian MacLellan announced today.

“We want to sincerely thank Kevin and Blaine for their efforts and contributions to the Capitals during their respective tenures and wish them all the best moving forward,” said MacLellan. “Blaine has been a dedicated member of our organization for 17 seasons and was instrumental in helping the franchise capture its first Stanley Cup in 2018.”

Forsythe joined the Capitals as a video coach prior to the 2006-07 season and served in that role for two years before being promoted to amateur scout in 2008-09. Forsythe returned to the Capitals’ coaching staff in 2009-10 as an assistant coach, a position he held for 14 seasons.

McCarthy spent three seasons as an assistant coach with the Capitals after being hired on Oct. 21, 2020. McCarthy has coached professionally for 33 seasons, including stints in Carolina, Philadelphia and Nashville, all of which followed an 11-year playing career.

Assistant coach Scott Allen, goaltending coach Scott Murray, assistant coach/video Brett Leonhardt and video coordinator Emily Engel-Natzke will return to the team’s coaching staff next season.