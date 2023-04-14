ARLINGTON, Va. – The Washington Capitals and head coach Peter Laviolette have agreed to mutually part ways, senior vice president and general manager Brian MacLellan announced today. Laviolette, whose contract expires on June 30, will not return as the Capitals head coach next season.

Laviolette was the 19th head coach in franchise history and led the club to a 115-78-27 record from 2020-23.

“We are grateful for Peter’s leadership and dedication to our organization for the last three seasons,” said MacLellan. “Peter is a first-class individual who has represented our club with integrity and guided our team through many difficult circumstances in his tenure as our head coach. We wish him all the best moving forward.”

The Capitals will conduct their final media availability session of the season on Saturday, April 15 at MedStar Capitals Iceplex. Players will address the media throughout the morning after 9:15 a.m. In addition, the Capitals will host a media availability with MacLellan at 12 p.m. All media availabilities will take place outside the Capitals locker room.