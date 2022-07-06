WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Capitals announced in a release their 2022-23 regular-season schedule.

The National Hockey League today announced the 2022-23 regular-season schedule for its 32 member clubs. The Washington Capitals will open the season at home against the Boston Bruins on Wednesday, Oct. 12 at 7 p.m. at Capital One Arena.

Washington has six homestands of at least three games on the schedule, the longest being a four-game stretch at Capital One Arena from Nov. 5 to Nov. 11. The Capitals have six stretches of at least three consecutive road games, including a season-long six-game road trip from Nov. 26 to Dec. 7. In addition, the Capitals will have 11 sets of back-to-back games.

Eighteen of the Capitals’ 41 home games at Capital One Arena fall on weekends, which includes six games on Friday, nine on Saturday and three on Sunday. The schedule features holiday home games on Veterans Day (Nov. 11 vs. Tampa Bay), the day before (Nov. 23 vs. Philadelphia) and the day after Thanksgiving (Nov. 25 vs. Calgary), New Year’s Eve (Dec. 31 vs. Montreal), Super Bowl Sunday (Feb. 12 vs. San Jose), Valentine’s Day (Feb. 14 vs. Carolina) and St. Patrick’s Day (March 17 vs. St. Louis). This marks the 16th time in the last 17 seasons and the 15th consecutive season the Capitals will host a game on Super Bowl Sunday.

The 2023 Honda NHL All-Star Weekend will take place on Feb. 3-4 at FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Fla. In addition, the Capitals’ schedule will pause for a five-day break from Feb. 6-10.

The Capitals will visit the Carolina Hurricanes in the 2023 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series on Saturday, Feb. 18 at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, North Carolina. Washington is 3-0-0 in outdoor games all-time, including a 5-2 victory versus the Toronto Maple Leafs at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis, Md. in the 2018 NHL Stadium Series.

Television broadcast plans will be released at a later date. All Capitals games can be heard on the Caps Radio Network, 106.7 The Fan, Caps Radio 24/7, WashingtonCaps.com and on the Washington Caps mobile app.

Home dates to remember:

Oct. 12 – Home opener at Capital One Arena versus the Boston Bruins

Nov. 1 – The Capitals host the Vegas Golden Knights

Nov. 7 – The Capitals host Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers

Nov. 9 – The Pittsburgh Penguins make their first of two visits to Capital One Arena

Nov. 11 – Washington hosts the defending Eastern Conference champion Tampa Bay Lightning on Veterans Day

Nov. 19 – The Capitals host the defending Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche

Dec. 17 – The Capitals host Auston Matthews and the Toronto Maple Leafs

Dec. 31 – The Capitals face the Montreal Canadiens in a New Year's Eve matinee

Feb. 12 – Washington hosts the San Jose Sharks on Super Bowl Sunday

Feb. 14 – The Capitals host the Carolina Hurricanes ahead of their Stadium Series matchup on Feb. 18 in Raleigh

Feb. 25 – The New York Rangers make their first of two visits to Capital One Arena

March 17 – The Capitals host the St. Louis Blues on St. Patrick's Day

April 13 – Washington completes its 2022-23 regular-season schedule against the New Jersey Devils at Capital One Arena

