The Capitals were busy making some moves to improve their roster Wednesday as NHL free agency got underway, especially between the pipes.

The Capitals signed free agent goaltender Darcy Kuemper to a five-year deal worth a little more than 26 million dollars. Kuemper was a key part of Coloarado’s success in claiming the Stanley Cup this season. This year with the Avalanche, Kuemper had a 37-12-4 record and a 2.54 Goals Against Average. Kuemper is excited about the opportunity to play for the Capitals, and is ready to bring another Stanley Cup title back to DC.

“Once I knew Washington was interested that you know, it was a place I could really see myself fitting in”, said Kuemper. “(I) Was really excited. This is where I wanted to go of all the options and you know, real excited we were able to get something done and I am able to join the team. “

The Capitals announced two other signings Wednesday. They’ve added another goaltender, Charlie Lindgren, who played for the St. Louis Blues last season.

The Capitals also signed defenseman Erik Gustafsson to a one-year deal. He comes over from the Chicago Blackhawks.