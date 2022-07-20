WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Capitals may be busy this offseason acquiring more talent to help with another run for a Stanley Cup, but this team is only as good as it’s core. One of those guys who makes this team go is Tom Wilson.

Wilson is one of the key cogs to the success of the Capitals. In 78 games last season, Wilson finished with 52 points, 24 goals and 28 assists. But Wilson had to have knee surgery in the offseason.

Wilson was expected to miss six to eight weeks as the time of the surgery in May. Thursday, Capitals General Manager Brian MacLellan gave an update on Wilson’s health.

“I think he’s on schedule”, MacLellan said on a zoom call. “He’s doing the therapy. Maybe he’s doing even better than expected. But it’s still a December timeframe. Somewhere in there roughly.”