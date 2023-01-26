ARLINGTON, Va. (DC News Now) — The Washington Capitals, the National Hockey League, and Adidas unveiled their uniform on Thursday ahead of the 2023 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series game.

The uniforms will make their on-ice debut when the Capitals take on the Carolina Hurricanes at 8 p.m., February 18, at Carter-Finley Stadium on the campus of North Carolina State University. The team will also wear the uniform at Capital One Arena on Tuesday, Feb. 21, vs. the Detroit Red Wings.

The three bands of color in the sleeve are a nod to the oversize, three-color banded hem on the inaugural Capitals’ sweater. The two horizontal laces represent the two red bands on the D.C. flag. The inside neck features the ‘W’ and stars crest from the Capitals’ 2018 NHL Stadium Series jersey.

Credit: Washington Capitals Credit: Washington Capitals Credit: Washington Capitals

“We are thrilled to unveil the 2023 Stadium Series uniform with the fan-favorite Weagle front and center. The bold design allows the Weagle to take center stage as the focal point of the jersey and set itself apart in the stadium atmosphere. We are excited for our players and fans alike to wear these jerseys and represent the Capitals and D.C., starting with the outdoor game on February 18 before being worn on home ice on February 21,” said Hunter Lochmann, the Monumental Sports & Entertainment’s Chief Marketing Officer.

A limited amount of Capitals Stadium Series jerseys will be available at The Team Store at Capital One Arena and at the Team Store at MedStar Capitals Iceplex starting January 26.