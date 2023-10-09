ARLINGTON, V.a. (DC News Now) – The Washington Capitals get to wipe the slate clean as they host the Pittsburgh Penguins for their season opener on Friday, October 13th from Capital One Arena.

The returning players from last year’s team, like T.J. Oshie, have a specific motivation, especially coming into this year after missing the playoffs last season for the first time since the 2013-14 season.

“When your season ends short in a fashion that you don’t want it to end. You know, it’s different fits in a game seven, OT win or something, you know, not even having a sniff. You look at yourself in the mirror a little bit more, I think in the offseason. So we got young guys trying to prove something and old guys trying to prove something,” said Oshie.

According to Tom Wilson, the way you start the season can set the tone for what lies ahead.

“If we put our good foot forward in the first was you know, 5-10 games and playing really hard and doing the right things. If we get some wins I think it’ll go well with the confidence and just keep rolling from there,” said Wilson.

In their quest back to the postseason, they’ll be led by first-year NHL head coach Spencer Carberry, who anticipates plenty of family and friends at the season opener, celebrating his NHL head coach debut.

“I haven’t really thought about it,” said Carbery, “but I’m sure it’ll hit me once I get there, and yeah, it’s gonna be really, really special….really special, Carbery can’t help but smile envisioning the moment, “but I’m trying to stay focused.”

After practice on Monday, it was announced that Matthew Phillps and Lucas Johansan made the opening night roster, however, it is not complete.

Coach Carbery mentioned, there are still lots of decisions to be made on the final roster this week, as the team gets ready for game one of 82 this Friday against Pittsburgh.