WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — When Alexander Ovechkin and the Washington Capitals take on the Dallas Stars Thursday night, the Great Eight has a milestone he’s looking to reach; pass former Red Wings center Gordie Howe for second most goals in NHL history.

“You never know what’s going to happen…I just have to go out there and play the game as hard I can and if it happens, it’s great. If not…we’re going to work and try to make it happen” Ovechkin said Thursday.

Ovechkin scored his 800th goal against the Blackhawks Tuesday and only needs two more goals to pass Howe’s record. The 17-year veteran joins Wayne Gretzky and Howe as the only players to score 800 goals in NHL history.

“Actually, my son asked me… dad, how did you score three goals against Chicago, and I said, well that’s my job…it was a very cool moment and memorable…for sure” Ovechkin said.

The Capitals drop the puck at 7 p.m. at Capital One Arena.