OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) – Alex Ovechkin went without a goal for the fourth straight game, while Marcus Johansson scored 2:04 into overtime to give the Washington Capitals a 3-2 victory over the Ottawa Senators on Thursday night.

Ovechkin is stuck at 800 goals, one short of tying Gordie Howe for second place in NHL history behind Wayne Gretzky. The Russian star had two assists. Evgeny Kuznetsov and Sonny Milano also scored for the Capitals.

Darcy Kuemper made 23 saves in his first start since sustaining an upper-body injury Dec. 3.

Alex DeBrincat and Drake Batherson scored for Ottawa and Cam Talbot stopped 37 shots.