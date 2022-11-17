ST. LOUIS (AP) – Pavel Buchnevich scored in the sixth round of a shootout, Thomas Greiss made 47 saves and the St. Louis Blues survived blowing a three-goal lead to beat the Washington Capitals 5-4 on Thursday night.

Ryan O’Reilly, Brayden Schenn, Torey Krug and Buchnevich scored in regulation to help give Greiss his first victory with the Blues. Buchnevich’s first career shootout goal in five attempts gave St. Louis its fifth straight victory – after losing a franchise-record eight consecutive games in regulation.

John Carlson scored twice for Washington, Alex Ovechkin had a goal and two assists and Conor Sheary also scored.

The Capitals lost for the eighth time in 10 games.