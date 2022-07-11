ARLINGTON, Va (DC News Now) — On Monday, the Washington Capitals hosted day one of development camp at the MedStar Iceplex.

A few of the team’s 2022 draft picks were in attendance, as well as other prospects looking to make it to the league. Day one consisted of a gauntlet of drills, many without the use of a puck or stick. Players had to skate on one leg, jump over hurdles with medicine balls, and much more.

“As hockey players, you got to push yourself,” said 2020 Capitals draft pick Hendrix Lapierre. “If you don’t get out of your comfort zone, you won’t get better right? So, today was really about that and I’m pretty sure I’m not the only one who struggled.”

The development camp continues for the remainder of the week, but getting better each day is the goal for everyone.

“We got better today, we got better towards the end, and then tomorrow is obviously another day and we got to make it count,” said Lapierre.

Day two of development camp on Tuesday is scheduled to begin at 9:15 a.m.