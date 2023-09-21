ARLINGTON, Va. (DC News Now) — The Washington Capitals kicked off its training camp with media day on Thursday, the first one with new Head Coach Spencer Carbery.

Each year, the team holds media day on the first day of its training camp at the MedStar Capitals Iceplex.

Last season, the Capitals missed the playoffs for the Stanley Cup championship, just the second time that the team has missed the playoffs since 2007. It’s giving the championship another shot, this time under Carbery’s guidance.

“I’m obviously really excited that the day’s come and now we can just get to work. At the end of the day, that’s what us as coaches — we want to get into the trenches and get into the grind, and that’s the start of it right here,” Carbery said Thursday.

Notably, Alexander Ovechkin entered his 19th season with the Capitals. He is 73 goals away from breaking the all-time goals record — he’s currently second at 822. Wayne Gretzky holds the record with 894.

“It’s always nice when you kind of do your workouts off-season and then it finally starts and you can concentrate on your own thing,” Ovechkin said.

The Capitals will hold the training camp for the next few weeks and open the season on Friday, Oct. 13 at home against Pittsburgh.