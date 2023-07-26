ARLINGTON, Va. (DC News Now) — The Washington Capitals announced the launch of the Capital Rising Stars Academy, a co-ed program that will provide skill development and mentorship for local hockey players of color.

The program is offered at no cost to participants.

The inaugural Rising Stars Academy will take place Aug. 19-20 with an emphasis on physical and mental strength and social discussions around hockey culture.

Registration is open for local players between the ages of 9-17 – all participants must be registered with USA Hockey for the 2023-2024 season. The academy focuses on elite skill development for travel and high-level house players.

Duante’ Abercrombie, a Capitals Black Hockey Committee member, and recent Toronto Maple Leafs coaching development associate, will serve as Rising Star Academy’s lead instructor.

The two-day clinic will feature on- and off-ice sessions. Off-ice sessions focus on dryland training, fitness, nutrition, and mental health.

Joel “Chef JoJo” Thomas, a private chef, and local hockey player, will lead cooking demonstrations focused on healthy eating. A mental health discussion will feature local leaders in the field.

Abercrombie will lead a session on conflict resolution and a hockey culture and race session, featuring the Players Against Hate curriculum.

The Rising Stars Academy is funded through the Capital Impact Fund, which was created to provide grants to organizations that can help eliminate the cost barriers faced by individuals of color in the hockey community. The fund aims to help minority youth players reach their greatest potential and create more equal playing fields for all.