WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — According to ESPN, Washington commanders owner Dan Snyder claims to have “dirt” on other NFL owners, as well as Commissioner Roger Goodell.

Many in the NFL and fans want him out, but this report doesn’t come as a surprise to some.

Synder has been under the microscope for more than a year after an independent investigation found the team’s workplace culture to be toxic. He and the team were fined $10 million.

ESPN reports Snyder has said, “They can’t f— with me.”

“For people to think that Dan was going to go down without a fight, or that Dan was going to let people trample–that’s not Dan’s MO. That’s not Dan’s history,” said Chris Russell, radio host on The Team 980.

A Commanders spokesperson calls it “categorically untrue” and “clearly part of a well-funded, two-year campaign to coerce the sale of the team, which will continue to be unsuccessful.”

“You don’t put out this kind of report without substantial proof and fact-checking and background information,” Russell said.

Snyder and the organization are currently the subject of ongoing investigations by the U.S. House committee on Oversight and Reform and former U.S. Attorney Mary Jo White, who is conducting a new review on behalf of the NFL.

“He certainly has needed investigators to defend the allegations against him and the team on workplace misconduct,” said Alan Milstein, attorney with Shirman Silverstein.

Milstein is a lawyer who’s represented NFL players and other pro athletes in litigation. He says it wouldn’t be that much of a stretch for those investigators to look into third parties as well.

Snyder’s lawyers said in a statement, “Dan has never hired or authorized a private investigator to investigate the owner of any other NFL franchise, nor has he hired anyone to do so on his behalf. He has no ‘dossiers’ compiled on any owners.”

Milstein said that the other team owners have to go along with it in order to get rid of an owner. The Associated Press is reporting there’s no plan to vote on Snyder’s status at next week’s NFL owners meetings in New York.

“If you’re an owner, and you say to yourself, they can get rid of Snyder they can get rid of me,” Milstein said.