WASHINGTON (WDVM) — On Tuesday, the Washington Spirit announced that seven players have been called up to the US Women’s National Team for upcoming friendlies and the CONCACAF Women’s Championship this summer.

Defender Kelly O’Hara is among the seven players being called up, and has the most international appearances with 152. The other six players are forwards Ashley Hatch and Trinity Rodman, goalkeeper Aubrey Kingsbury, midfielders Ashley Sanchez and Andi Sullivan, and defender Emily Sonnett.

The US Women’s National Team will take on Columbia in two friendlies on June 25 and June 28, before heading to Mexico for the CONCACAF Women’s Championship starting July 4.