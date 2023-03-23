LEESBURG, Va. (DC News Now) — On Wednesday, the Washington Spirit held their final open practice to the media ahead of their season opener on Sunday.

“We’ve been doing a lot of prep against ourselves,” said forward Ashley Hatch. :With the preseason and inner squad scrimmages. So, it’s nice to prepare for a real match.”

“It’s been a long eight weeks,” said midfielder Jordan Baggett. “I’m just really excited. We are ready to go.”

The first game of the season for the Spirit will be against the best regular season team for last year, OL Reign.

“They’re a great team,” said Baggett. “They have great players. They have great chemistry. I think it’s going to be agreat test for us, and we’re ready to go.”

For the Spirit, this will be the first season that the team will play all of their home games at Audi Field. Before, the team would split games between Audi and Segra Field in Leesburg.

“I think it will help with our momentum,” said Hatch. “It was hard to switch locations for the players and the surfaces we were playing on, but also for our fan base. I think having that consistency will be huge.”

In 2022, the Spirit finished 11th in the league, which was their worst finish in team history. Coming into the 2023 season, with new head coach Mark Parsons, the team is ready to compete for another championship.

“Creating our identity is huge,” said Hatch. “I feel like Mark Parsons has done a good job of setting those standards and our identity. Just getting everyone on the same page has been huge and it’s really helpful, and I think it’s going to help carry us throughout the year.”

Sunday’s season opener for the Washington Spirit will take place at Audi Field. Kickoff set for 4 p.m.