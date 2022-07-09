WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Washington Spirit are in a tough situation, as they look for their first NWSL win since May 1.

The Spirit find themselves in eleventh place in the NWSL with nine points, and are five points out of playoffs. The only thing keeping them in contention is their league leading six ties, which earns them at least a point compared to zero if they were to lose.

In their recent games, the team has been missing a handful of their starters, as they have all been called up to the national team. However, head coach Kris Ward is trying to get the team past that, and get back in the win column.

“It’s just finishing the job out through the entire 90 minutes,” said Ward. “We’ve put together 60-minute games, we’ve put together 85-minute games, we’ve put together 95 plus 30 second games. But, it’s making sure that it’s finished from the first whistle to the last whistle.”

The Spirit will take on the Kansas City Current at Segra Field in Leesburg at 5 p.m.