WASHINGTON (DC News Now) – The Washington Spirit held an open practice on Tuesday at Georgetown University ahead of their game on May 6th at Audi Field against the San Diego Wave.

Over the weekend, when the Spirit took the field against Chicago Fire FC defender Sam Staab broke an NWSL record. As she stepped onto the pitch, staab started IN her 73rd career regular season game in the NWSL, the most in league history.

Drafted by Washington in 2019, Staab recently extended her contract with the Spirit, and has quickly become a leader on this squad.

“I do think I have had to step into a leadership role in the past probably two seasons, but definitely this season and it’s been different for me for sure, but it’s been exciting. It’s been cool and I’m growing still in this role and everyone’s been really supportive of it as well.”

Washington has ten new players this season and a new head coach, Mark Parsons.

They have yet to lose, but the team is searching for a win after three straight draws. Parsons says that while the team is still trying to find their stride on the pitch, their chemistry off the field is there.

“When you talk about soccer communication, not verbal but knowing what she wants to do or how she likes to do this or that, we’re building. We’re still building that takes time. Off the pitch, chemistry, chemistry is really good. The feeling and the understanding of each other as people, great people. We’re growing as a team we’re trying to build that chemistry on the pitch and we took some good steps last few weeks.”