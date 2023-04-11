NEW YORK – Maryland alum Diamond Miller was selected as the No. 2 overall pick in the 2023 WNBA Draft by the Minnesota Lynx Monday night in New York.

Miller is the Terrapins’ highest draft pick since Marissa Coleman went No. 2 overall to the Washington Mystics in 2009.

Miller was named a WBCA Coaches’ All-American in her senior season. Miller, a unanimous First Team All-Big Ten honoree, led the Terrapins with 19.7 points and 6.4 rebounds per game this season. Her 19.7 scoring average was the most by a Terrapin since Brionna Jones averaged 19.9 in 2016-17.

The three-time All-Big Ten honoree scored in double figures in 33 of 34 games played this season. Miller led the Terps to nine wins over top-25 teams, five over top 10 teams and their first Elite Eight appearance since 2015.

Miller finished with four three double-doubles on the year, including in wins at No. 17 Baylor, at No. 7 Notre Dame and vs. No. 10 Ohio State. In 13 games against ranked teams, Miller averaged 22.8 points and 6.5 rebounds. She scored a career-high 32 points over Baylor and hit a buzzer-beating jumper to clinch the win over the Irish.

Miller finished her career at No. 10 on the Terps’ all-time scoring list with 1,706 career points. She also finished top 10 in the Terrapin record books in blocks (111), career free throw percentage (78.7%) and free throws made (410). Miller broke Maryland’s record for free throws made in a season with 201 made this year.

Miller played in 117 games in her career at Maryland and helped the Terrapins to the 2020 and 2021 Big Ten Tournament and regular season titles, as well as two Sweet Sixteens and one Elite Eight.

Currently, six Terrapin alums are in the WNBA, including Kaila Charles (Atlanta Dream), Tianna Hawkins (Washington Mystics), Brionna Jones (Connecticut Sun), Kristi Toliver (Los Angeles Sparks), Alyssa Thomas (Connecticut Sun) and Shatori Walker-Kimbrough (Washington Mystics).

Nineteen Terrapins have been drafted in the history of the WNBA since the league began in 1999. Fifteen Terps have been drafted under Brenda Frese, including nine in the First Round.