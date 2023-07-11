WASHINGTON (DC News Now) – Natasha Cloud was back on the court Tuesday evening as the Washington Mystics end the first half of the season in the win column after taking down the Seattle Storm at home 93-86.

A much-needed win, as the team had been struggling as of late, with several star players sidelined due to injury.

During the beginning of the second quarter against Seattle Ariel Atkins reached a milestone and passed Ivory Latta to hold the franchise’s all-time three-point scoring record with 309 career three-pointers.

Just minutes later during the second quarter, Atkins suffered an ankle injury and had to be carried off the court she did not return to the court. After the game, head coach Eric Thibault said that she rolled her ankle and it appeared “pretty swollen” and that they would let Atkins rest and evaluate her after the all-star break.

Heading into the mid-season break, that now makes four mystics on the injured list….Atkins, Elena Delle Donne, Shakira Austin, and Kristi Toliver.

With a week off, the team will get a chance to reflect, but most importantly relax.