WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Mystics forward Elena Delle Donne picked up some recognition from the WNBA Monday, as she was named the Eastern Conference Play of the Week.

Delle Donne averaged 22 points, eight rebounds and 3.3 assists per game in three games for the Mystics.

She also shot 56 percent from the field, including 53 percent from three-point range helping the Mystics to a 2-1 record last week in wins over the Los Angeles Sparks and the Minnesota Lynx.