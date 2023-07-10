WASHINGTON (DC News Now) – At the halfway point of the WNBA season, the Washington Mystics are pretty banged up heading into the all-star break.

Elena Delle Donne had just returned to the court on Sunday, July 10th, after nursing an ankle injury, and in that game against the Connecticut Sun, Delle Donne re-injured her left ankle sprain during the second quarter and was ruled out for the rest of the game.

The Mystics went on to lose 92-84 to Connecticut.

As of now, there is no timetable for her return and the team announced that Delle Donne will be out for the next two weeks. They’ll re-evaluate her at that time and then determine a timeline for her return.

This also means that Delle Donne, who was named a 2023 WNBA All-Star, will miss the game taking place this Saturday, July 15th in Las Vegas, Nevada.