WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — On Thursday, the Washington Mystics hosted a home game versus the New York Liberty in an unfamiliar place: Capital One Arena.

The reason? Camp Day.

Kids packing the arena, bringing the noise, as the Mystics took care of business over the Liberty 78-69 to improve to 17-11 on the season.

“I think it’s a big deal,” said Mystics head coach Mike Thibault. “I’m hoping that a whole bunch of those kids had a great experience and want to come back.”

Not only did kids get to enjoy a basketball game, but they were given inflatable sticks to create noise, and were able to compete in fun games during the breaks, such as Simon Says. An overall fun day for the kids.

“This is why we play this game,” said Mystics forward Elena Delle Donne. “To inspire the young ones coming up. It’s why we are playing now because at some point, we were inspired as kids. So, it’s a big day and we love it.”