WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — It’s been one of the biggest stories in sports for months, as seven-time WNBA All-Star Brittney Griner has been stuck in Russia since February 17.

Griner was stopped at an airport in Russia after vape cartridges containing hashish oil were allegedly found in her luggage.

Since then, the Russian court has extended her detainment multiple times, while the United States government has reclassified Griner as “wrongfully detained.” Yet, months have gone by, and Griner still remains overseas.

On Saturday afternoon, after Washington Mystics practice, forward Alysha Clark gave her thoughts on the situation.

“Our heart goes out to her and her family,” said Clark. “We are going to continue to call on President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris. To continue to do whatever they can to make sure that she gets home. From our standpoint, and what we can do, is to continue to put that pressure on them by using our platform, and then just hopefully, sooner rather than later, she comes home safely.”

The Mystics will be back in action on Sunday afternoon when they host the Connecticut Sun at 2 p.m.