WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Washington Mystics are sitting pretty in playoff position with eight games remaining in the regular season.

For the team, there is still some work to do, as they look to move into a top four seed, in which they would have home court for a first round playoff series.

The Mystics are 17-11 on the season, and have won four of their last five games. A huge credit to that is due to the fact that they are healthy again, and are having a consistent starting lineup.

“I love having my teammates on the floor with me,” said Mystics guard Ariel Atkins. “It feels really good to know we are going in the right direction and everybody is getting healthy at the right time.”

“We have a settled starting lineup, said head coach Mike Thibault. “It gives the whole team a sense of calm that way too. They know what groups they are going to be playing with, the substitution pattern stays the same.”

With only eight games remaining, the mindset for the team is simple.

“To get momentum going in, to get our offense having a rhythm, to maintain what we’ve been doing defensively, and just get a little bit better at some individual, little things in a game,” said Thibault. “Make sure we are all on point going in to the playoffs.”

The team will have a week off by the time they play their next game on Thursday on the road against the Dallas Wings, however, Thursday is the start of a four day stretch in which the team will play three games.

Tip off for Thursday’s game versus the Wings is set for 8 p.m. eastern time.