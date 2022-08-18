WASHINGTON (Dc News Now) — The Washington Mystics are getting set for their first playoff game as they are on the road with the Seattle Storm Thursday night.

Both teams finished the regular season with as 22-14 record, but the Storm comes in to the series as the 4-seed, while the Mystics are the 5-seed. The Mystics come in to the postseason on a little bite of a hot streak, winning their last two games of the regular season, and seven of their last ten.

With the first two games of the series on the road in Seattle, the team knows how important a win, in a hostile environment is, and are ready for the challenge. “I think these are the greatest environments to play in”, said forward Elena Delle Donne. “Like, I don’t care what noise it is even if it’s boos. That drives me at least. I hope it drives our team. This is what you dream of when you dream of playoff atmospheres. And to come in to someone’s home and be able to compete and play and hopefully come up with a win, or to wins. It’s fun.”

Game one of the series between the Mystics and the Storm tips off Thursday night at 10pm.