WASHINGTON (DC News Now) – The Washington Mystics were on a three-game winning streak until they went to New York on Saturday, that’s when disaster struck.

Not only did they lose a heartbreaker to Liberty in overtime, 89-88, but Shakira Austin exited the game during the second half with a hip injury and did not return, and is now expected to miss three weeks, according to head coach Mike Thibault.

“We re-evaluate her in three weeks and see where she’s at. It’s just honestly, it’s still just a little early, we got to kind of let her her body calm down a little bit so we can get a better read on it. She hasn’t really gone through this before, but I spoke with her last night and she seems like she’s doing all right.”

Austin’s absence as a dominant two-way player is a huge blow to this team, her ability to protect the rim while also shooting 50% from the field this season leaves a huge gap on the court.

“You can’t replace a player like Kira, so we’re gonna have to play a little bit differently,” says veteran, Elena Delle Donne. “It’s not going to be one person who has to take on a whole new role. It’s just do what you do, and probably play a couple more minutes.”

Faced with adversity, Washington has no choice but to look forward and lean heavily on each other. Forward Tianna Hawkins will be one of the players who can expect to log extra minutes, something that she says, she is ready for.

“Just being where my team needs me to be, whether it’s spaced out or running the floor. My approach is just staying within myself playing with them myself and just sticking to the game plan.”

With Austin out for the next month, Kristi Toliver still nursing her injury and Li Meng in China playing for the national team, this Mystics’ squad is now being faced with adversity.

“Seasons never go perfectly,” says Delle Donne. “There’s always obstacles, and right now we’re facing some big ones, and (then) we’re at home, it’s time to respond and you know, not dwell on certain things. We got to pick it up for Kira, so locking in on that.”

The Mystics will host the Atlanta Dream on Wednesday at 7 PM ET from the Entertainment & Sports Arena.