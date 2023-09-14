WASHINGTON (DC News Now) – Despite a turbulent regular season where they finished 19-21, the Washington Mystics snagged the 7th seed in the WNBA playoffs. They will head to New York on Friday to take on the Liberty in a best-of-three first-round series.

After losing four starters in the middle of the year, the Mystics were forced to rely on other players to step up, and one of them was Brittney Sykes.

The seven-year WNBA veteran has always been known as a reliable defensive player. This season, her role changed and she had to take on more of the offensive load during her first season in Washington with players out, and she rose to the occasion.

Sykes ended up having one of the best seasons of her career.

She earned a career-high 84 steals during the regular season, an average of 2.1 per game which is the second-most in the league this year. She also shot 35% from the three-point line, all while becoming a vocal leader in her first year with the Mystics.

Brandy Flores sat down one-on-one with Brittney Sykes to talk about her success during the regular season, ahead of the Mystics’ first-round playoff series in New York.