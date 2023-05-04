WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The DC Defenders have this weekend off, as the team gets set for the XFL Championship on May 13 against the Arlington Renegades.

For head coach Reggie Barlow, this season has been a huge success. Barlow coached the Defenders to a 10-1 record, which led to him becoming XFL Coach of the Year.

Barlow has played seven seasons in the NFL, as well as coached at the collegiate level, but to him, nothing would be better than winning an XFL Championship.

“To be on a pro level and have an opportunity win, it would be better than me having a chance to win a Super Bowl,” said Barlow. “We put this all together. You are not talking about a team that was already there. It was literally a blank sheet of paper. So yeah, it would be the best thing to happen outside of my kids.”

The DC Defenders will take on Arlington on Saturday, May 13, in San Antonio, Texas. Kickoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET.