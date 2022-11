WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — With another iteration of the XFL as a league, comes version two of the DC Defenders. The league announcing the new / old name Monday morning.

Stand alongside the Defenders to discover what drives them to resist the strongest opposition.#XFL2023 — D.C. Defenders (@XFLDefenders) October 31, 2022 Fans of the team and the league was hoping for the return of the name, and the organization listened, keeping the name, but changing the look of the logo. “It’s very exciting news”, said head coach Regie Barlow. “We had some time we spent there in DC engaging our fans, and that was really what they wanted, the be the DC Defenders.”

The DC Defenders are an unmatched defensive force overlooking the most guarded capital in the world. They don't give up ground, they take it. #XFL2023 pic.twitter.com/WdhtGFvGbB — D.C. Defenders (@XFLDefenders) October 31, 2022

The XFL draft is expected to be sometime in November, with the regular season starting in February of 2023.