The Washington Defenders and the XFL revealed their new uniforms on social media Wednesday. The revamped football league announced their partnering with Under Armour for exclusive uniforms, including jerseys, base layers, and sideline/training apparel. According to the press release, the design process was a collaboration between XFL ownership, marketing, and Under Armour teams.

“Each jersey features a “Blood, Sweat, Respect” mantra – a personal message from ownership to players, which is sublimated on the interior collars of all team uniforms. Additional design details include embroidered team wordmarks and branding at the base of the neckline, UA’s ArmourGrid nameplates with twill lettering, and all uniforms will be branded with XFL, Under Armour, and Project Rock Brahma Bull patches” the press release said.

The XFL uniforms focus on bringing durability, fit, feel, and ventilation to a player’s training and gameday experience.

“We have become industry leaders in game-changing, innovative products, specifically designed and tested for premium performance, which made them the perfect partners for our XFL brand. For almost two years now, we have been working closely with Under Armour to ensure these new uniforms not only represent the pride and history of each city, but are also designed to withstand the physicality of this sport and each player leaving it all on the field come game day” XFL Owner Dwayne Johnson said in the press release.

The Defenders and the XFL kick off their season February 18, 2023.

“Now it’s time for our players to gear up and ball out XFL style for the 2023 season” Johnson said.