WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The XFL is back in 2023 and Sunday Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson and Dany Garcia the Co-Owners of the XFL held a town hall to announce the cities.

Washington, DC, is among one of the eight cities getting an XFL team with former Virginia State University coach Reggie Barlow coaching the team in The District. Some might remember the DC Defenders being a team in the XFL during the 2019 return season before the COVID pandemic shut the season down as well as leading to the reason Vince McMahon sold the league to an ownership group led by Garcia and Johnson.

Other cities to have XFL teams are:

Seattle, Wash.

Las Vegas, Nev.

St. Louis, Mo.

San Antonia, Texas

Arlington, Texas

Houston, Texas

Orlando, Fla.

The XFL will be back in February 2023, already announcing a partnership with the NFL and a TV deal with The Walt Disney Company.