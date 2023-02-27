SALEM, VA(WFXR) — The top ranked team in NCAA Division III men’s basketball made ODAC history Sunday at the Salem Civic Center. The Randolph-Macon Yellow Jackets beat Guilford 61-48 to claim the school’s 4th straight ODAC Tournament title. It was the Yellow Jackets 10 overall title tying Hampden-Sydney and Roanoke College for the most all time. The Yellow Jackets get an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament. The pairings will come out Monday at 1pm.
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now