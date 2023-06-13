OWINGS MILLS, Md. (DC News Now) — The last time Odell Beckham Jr. was on an NFL field, he tore his ACL during the Los Angeles Rams super bowl victory in 2022.

“It’s hard when you get to the pinnacle of success in this sport and you feel like it was taken away from you,” Beckham Jr. said. “It wasn’t something that was easy to live with. So many mixed emotions that I’ve had to deal with over the years, but it kind of all gets put to rest you know now cause it’s like, you’re here.”

Now with the Ravens, excited to be in Baltimore and putting his injury behind him, Beckham Jr. said Tuesday that he’s looking forward to catching passes from Ravens superstar quarterback Lamar Jackson.

“It’s one of the reasons why I signed here. I’ve watched him for years, I watched him when he was at Louisville,” Beckham Jr. said. “We all know, one of the most electrifying players that we’ve seen at that position.”

Before Tuesday’s practice, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh compared Beckham Jr. to retired NFL wide receiver Terrell Owens, who played in Philadelphia when Harbaugh was on the staff there.

“I love the guy. I mean he’s a pro. He’s what you would expect from a world class athlete,” Harbaugh said. “He’s a highly competitive guy. He wants to play at the highest level and only the highest level. And he’s in a place in his career where I think he feels like he has a lot to prove at this point and I think he feels like he’s going to be the healthiest he’s been in a few years.”

Other notes