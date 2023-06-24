SALEM, Va. (WFXR) — After a pair of rainouts, the Salem Red Sox returned to action Friday night to open up the second half of the Carolina League season at Carilion Clinic Field. Salem would drop the game to the Down East Wood Ducks 7-4. Down East would score all of their runs in the second inning. The Red Sox are in the middle of a two week homestand.

As you can expect, Salem general manager Allen Lawrence is excited for baseball to be back after a soggy week. “You know we take the good with the bad. This week has not be ideal. But there are a lot of nights where it will be 75 degrees and sunny with a slight breeze and there is no better place to be,” said Lawrence. Same two teams will play Saturday at 6:05pm from Carilion Clinic Field.