WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — After missing the postseason for the last two seasons, the Washington Wizards have decided to move on from General Manager Tommy Sheppard.

In a statement from owner Ted Leonsis, he said, “Failure to make the playoffs the last two season was very disappointing to our organization and our fans.”

Sheppard had been with the team since 2003, and was promoted to vice president of basketball operations in 2013. Before the 2019 season, he was elevated to general manager. The last two seasons under Sheppard, the team had a combined record of 70-94 record.

Leonsis said, “A search for new leadership will begin immediately for an executive from outside the organization.”