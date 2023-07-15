BUENA VISTA, Va. (WFXR) — Friday, the USA South conference named Southern Virginia Knights volleyball libero player Emma Steiger the winner of the Rita Wiggs student athlete of the year award. Steiger is the first SVU student athlete to earn this honor. Emma helped the Knights win back to back regular season and league titles during her 4 years with the team. Emma had a perfect 4.00 GPA in double majoring in biology and biochemistry along with a minor in psychology with a pre-physician assistance concentration