WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — A fifth Maryland football player was taken in the seventh round of the 2023 NFL draft when the Pittsburgh Steelers selected offensive lineman Spencer Anderson.

The Bowie, Maryland native and former Bishop McNamara standout is a very versatile lineman and has played four positions on the line with the Terps. Anderson can play any position on the line at the next level.

The five players drafted by Maryland is the most for the program in a draft since 2009.