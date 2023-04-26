WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Maryland women’s basketball team picked up a big commitment in the 2024 class on Wednesday.

St. John’s point guard Kyndal Walker, a four-star recruit in 2024, announced her commitment to the Terps on social media Wednesday.

The 5’9 point guard is ranked by ESPN as the No. 34 overall recruit and No. 10 point guard in her class.

Walker has helped the Cadets to WCAC championship victories each of the past two years and was a Washington Post all-met player along with incoming Maryland freshman Riley Nelson of Bullis.

Walker joins Ava McKennie from McDonogh school as Brenda Frese’s second commitment in the 2024 class.