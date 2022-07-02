LEESBURG, Va. (DC News Now) – DC United is last place in Major League Soccer and has not won a match since the first week of May.

United is 4-9-2 this season and hoping to find a spark soon.

“Every game for us basically is a final now and we have to treat them like that because we’re running out of time,” DC United defender Brendan Hines-Ike said. “We’re running out of time to get things going. And I think once we get things going we can really be on a roll, but it’s just we’ve gotta get the engine started and get moving.”

Starting goalie Bill Hamid remains out with an injury and is not expected to return yet, according to interim head coach Chad Ashton.

Despite struggles, there’s still a lot of season to go, and the team is hoping to earn a win Monday in Orlando, where they’ll play on July 4.

“If it goes along with the fourth of July and you create that spark and all the sudden boom, it’s just like a firework and here we go,” Ashton said. “We’re off and running. I’ve seen it happen, one play, two plays, all the sudden change a season, change a teams mentality and that’s what we’re searching for right now as a group.”