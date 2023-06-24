WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Some former Maryland men’s basketball players are getting the band back together.

“This is kind of like that undertaker meme,” former Maryland men’s basketball assistant coach Nima Omidvar said. “We’ve all come back to life.”

Former Maryland players are preparing to to compete in this summer’s The Basketball Tournament.

“It’s going to be very special,” former Maryland guard Richaud Pack said. “I didn’t think I would get to do it again at the time,”

Several fan favorites are on the roster, including Melo Trimble, Darryl Morsell, Jake Layman, Robert Carter Jr., Damonte Dodd, Reese Mona and Pack.

“Even when I get to come back to the school and I put a shirt on or I step on that court, you know I always take a picture on that court,” Pack said. “You know I have a big sense of pride when I go in that locker room and to know that I was part of that. I’m sure it’ll feel the same way it always has, just a sense of pride and just happiness knowing that I’m a part of Maryland.”

Former beloved Maryland bench player Andrew Terrell is the team’s general manager, while Omidvar, who is currently an assistant coach at Coastal Carolina, will serve as the team’s head coach.

Omidvar told DC News Now that he’s excited to coach some of his former players from Maryland again.

“That moment you know, hey it’s over, probably not gonna coach this guy again, it’s not even a probably. I’m not gonna be around these guys, we’re not going to be in the locker room again and all of the sudden this is a new lease on life, where we can all be together again,” Omidvar said. “This is fun. Let’s put a uniform on that’s got our colors. We can have our pride with our institution and let’s go out and represent and in some cases, let’s go out and rewrite some history.”

Going by the team name “Shell Shock,” these Terps have some big goals – to win the tournament and the million dollar prize.

The team will play in the Louisville region of the tournament, they’ll also be pushing for the Washington, D.C. area to host a region in next year’s tournament.

“We would like to get these games moved to our region next season,” Omidvar said. “But to do that we have to have great fan engagement, support and just that overall excitement.”

Shell Shock’s first game will be in Louisville on July 25, against a team of Florida Gators alumni.

“It’s always nice to just remember how much you’re appreciated and loved by the great fans we have,” Pack said.