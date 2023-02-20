WASHINGTON (DC News Now) – The DC Defenders began their 2023 XFL season at Audi Field on Sunday night, taking down the Seattle Sea Dragons, 22-18.

There were 12,438 fans in attendance, and the atmosphere at Audi Field was electric, especially in the endzone standing sections. Defenders’ fans revived their 2020 XFL tradition of creating a “beer snake”, which is empty cups that contained beer all connected together. However, when security took away the beer snake, fans apparently revolted by tossing lemons and trash onto the field whenever they felt..excited.

However, the players enjoyed the fans’ excitement, even egging them on during the second half when the Defenders overcame an 18-8 deficit to win the game.

Most notably, XFL co-owners Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Dany Garcia stopped by Audi Field to check out the first DC Defenders game of the season.

Johnson has reached the highest level of success in almost everything that he’s done and has said how the one thing dream he never fulfilled was making it to the NFL. That’s why it was important to him to co-own the XFL, help other guys make their dream come true, and get it to that next level along with is business partner and ex-wife, Dany Garcia.

“Football was the dream. When we had our draft, when I say ours, I mean, Dany (Garcia) and I, that was the dream. I was lucky enough that she was so supportive back then and when that didn’t happen for me, we waited on draft day, two days in a row for that call from the NFL that never came. So now years later, life can come full circle, and we’re able to buy the XFL and put this product on the field but also create a culture and an opportunity for players to live their dreams. One that didn’t come true for us, but in a way so poetic, because this is actually better.”

Dany Garcia is a business mogul and first-generation Cuban-American. She is also the first Latina to co-own a sports league. For Garcia, breaking barriers for women and Latinos is a huge accomplishment, but to be able to fulfill her dream of owning a sports league means that much more.

“It’s a phenomenal thing to say out of one passionate dream and one decision ‘I want to own the XFL,’ I can find incredible partners like DJ (Dwayne Johnson) Gerry Cardinale of Red Bird Capital to make something like this happen. And all of this is driven by our shared vision of just unleashing the dreams that football makes possible and taking care of those athletes and taking care of those things. It’s phenomenal.”

The DC Defenders’ next game is Saturday, February 25th at 7 PM on the road against the Las Vegas Vipers.